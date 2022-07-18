ADOT Picks AECOM To Assist In Deployment Of EV Charging Stations

- AECOM ACM has been selected by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Multimodal Planning Division to deliver an EV infrastructure deployment plan.
- AECOM's plan will help ADOT deploy EV charging stations adjacent to state alternative fuel corridors and interstates and comply with Federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) guidance.
- AECOM's scope is also expected to include project management to support goals and objectives, stakeholder engagement, and outreach to help the public understand opportunities and capture feedback.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $64.13 on the last check Monday.
