ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

ADOT Picks AECOM To Assist In Deployment Of EV Charging Stations

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 12:28 PM | 1 min read
  • AECOM ACM has been selected by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Multimodal Planning Division to deliver an EV infrastructure deployment plan.
  • AECOM's plan will help ADOT deploy EV charging stations adjacent to state alternative fuel corridors and interstates and comply with Federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) guidance.
  • AECOM's scope is also expected to include project management to support goals and objectives, stakeholder engagement, and outreach to help the public understand opportunities and capture feedback.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $64.13 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts