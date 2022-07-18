ñol

Tantech Holdings Clocks ~31% Sales Growth In FY21

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 10:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH reported FY21 sales growth of 30.7% year-on-year, to $55.26 million.
  • The revenue increase was driven mainly by consumer products due to higher sales volume from existing and new customers.
  • Revenue from the company's EV segment increased 382.4% to approximately $1.9 million in fiscal 2021.
  • The gross profit jumped 133% Y/Y to $10.4 million and the gross margin expanded by 830 basis points to 18.9%.
  • Operating expenses for the year rose 27.8% to $18.9 million. The operating loss was $(8.5) million.
  • The company held $43.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • EPS loss was $(2.01) versus $(2.21) last year.
  • Price Action: TANH shares are trading higher by 58.8% at $0.41 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

