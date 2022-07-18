SaverOne Reveals New Collaboration With Universal Trucks Israel

by

SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE , a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, collaborated with Universal Trucks Israel, Ltd. The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.

, a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, collaborated with Universal Trucks Israel, Ltd. The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed. UTI is the official Israeli importer for Isuzu vehicles, with over 13,000 trucks and buses in the country.

The collaboration with UTI equips the SaverOne protection systems into UTI trucks leased to its customers.

SaverOne system will be installed in around 100 UTI trucks in the current phase.

Mr. Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, commented, "We are very pleased with this new collaboration with UTI, increasing our potential customer base and addressable market. UTI leases over 1,700 Isuzu trucks and buses to its customers, representing significant long-term potential for SaverOne."

Price Action: SVRE shares traded higher by 0.75% at $2.67 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.