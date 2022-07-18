ñol

U.S. Housing Market Index Might Drop To This Level In July, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 4:56 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday following better-than-expected earnings results from Citigroup Inc. C.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • The NAHB housing market index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index has missed market expectations in each report so far this year, with the index expected to decline to 66 in July from 67 in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for May is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

