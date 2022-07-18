ñol

Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invest $100 In Ethereum Classic Today And It Surges Back To All-Time High

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
July 18, 2022 5:52 AM | 1 min read
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invest $100 In Ethereum Classic Today And It Surges Back To All-Time High

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the inheritor of the original Ethereum blockchain. The cryptocurrency came into being after a contentious hard fork dating back to July 2016. 

After the hard fork, Ethereum split into ETC and Ethereum ETH/USD. The ETC project describes itself as a “response to contract censorship on sister chain Ethereum” and says it has the “ability to resist censorship against all the odds.”

One of the more well-known ETC bulls is Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert who often talks about the coin in public. 

ETC has shot up 44% so far this week and is trading nearly 15% higher over 24 hours at $21.35. The coin was also seen trending among retail investors on Stocktwits at press time.

The Investment: Should ETC catch the eye of an investor and they decide to put $100 into the coin, here’s how much they would have if it shot back to its all-time high hit in May 2021.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Coins/Shares Return To ATH Percentage Change
Ethereum Classic (ETC) July 18, 2022 $100 $21.35 4.68 $825.10 725.10%

Should ETC march back to its all-time high of $176.16, which it touched on May 6, 2021, the investor would have gained 725.1% on their $100, which would turn into $825.10.

Posted In: Barry SilbertEthereumEthereum classicCryptocurrencyNewsEducationMarketsGeneral