Modine Manufacturing Commences Chiller Production In Virginia

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 11:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) has commenced full-scale production of chillers for the data center market at its new production facility in Rockbridge, Virginia.
  • The company has also confirmed an order with data center giant Corscale, with plans for further business in the coming months.
  • Having worked closely with Corscale, Modine has developed a specialized data center chiller based on their existing OptiChill range.
  • Airedale by Modine products provides energy and water-efficient cooling solutions for a data center market.
  • Price Action: MOD shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $11.15 on the last check Friday.

