Modine Manufacturing Commences Chiller Production In Virginia

(NYSE: MOD) has commenced full-scale production of chillers for the data center market at its new production facility in Rockbridge, Virginia. The company has also confirmed an order with data center giant Corscale, with plans for further business in the coming months.

data center giant Corscale, with plans for further business in the coming months. Having worked closely with Corscale, Modine has developed a specialized data center chiller based on their existing OptiChill range.

Airedale by Modine products provides energy and water-efficient cooling solutions for a data center market.

Price Action: MOD shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $11.15 on the last check Friday.

