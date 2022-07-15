Modine Manufacturing Commences Chiller Production In Virginia

- Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) has commenced full-scale production of chillers for the data center market at its new production facility in Rockbridge, Virginia.
- The company has also confirmed an order with data center giant Corscale, with plans for further business in the coming months.
- Having worked closely with Corscale, Modine has developed a specialized data center chiller based on their existing OptiChill range.
- Airedale by Modine products provides energy and water-efficient cooling solutions for a data center market.
- Price Action: MOD shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $11.15 on the last check Friday.
