Why Vertical Aerospace Shares Are Surging Today

Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL has received conditional pre-orders for up to 50 VX4 aircraft from FLYINGGROUP, a business jet operator with aircraft bases across Europe and the Middle East.

This order represents Vertical's first commercial agreement within the business aviation market. This partnership increases Vertical's conditional pre-order book to up to 1,400 aircraft with a total value of $5.6 billion.

The two parties have agreed to launch a Joint Working Group (JWG) to begin exploring FLYINGGROUP's application of using the VX4 in the business aviation market.

Separately, Vertical Aerospace confirmed delivery slots and the commitment of associated pre-delivery payments with American Airlines Group Inc AAL .

. American has reserved delivery slots for the first 50 VX4 aircraft of its initial conditional pre-order of up to 250 aircraft, with an option for an additional 100, announced in June 2021.

Price Action: EVTL shares are trading higher by 19.66% at $3.47 and AAL higher by 0.67% at $14.35 on the last check Friday.

