HF Foods Appoints Carlos Rodriguez As Finance Chief

- HF Foods Group Inc HFFG has appointed Carlos A. Rodriguez as Chief Financial Officer, effective on or before August 1, 2022.
- Rodriguez will succeed Felix Lin, who has served as the company's Interim CFO since May 9, 2022. Lin will continue to hold his position as the company's COO.
- On May 6, 2022, Kong Hian Lee (aka Victor Lee) departed from his CFO role.
- Rodriguez has over twenty-five years of finance and accounting experience across various industries.
- Most recently, Rodriguez served as Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Corporate Finance for General Life Sciences Inc.
- He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Master's of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California.
- Price Action: HFFG shares are trading lower by 1.80% at $4.92 on the last check Thursday.
