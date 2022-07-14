HF Foods Appoints Carlos Rodriguez As Finance Chief

by

HF Foods Group Inc HFFG has appointed Carlos A. Rodriguez as Chief Financial Officer, effective on or before August 1, 2022.

has appointed Carlos A. Rodriguez as Chief Financial Officer, effective on or before August 1, 2022. Rodriguez will succeed Felix Lin, who has served as the company's Interim CFO since May 9, 2022. Lin will continue to hold his position as the company's COO.

On May 6, 2022, Kong Hian Lee (aka Victor Lee) departed from his CFO role.

Rodriguez has over twenty-five years of finance and accounting experience across various industries.

Most recently, Rodriguez served as Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Corporate Finance for General Life Sciences Inc.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Master's of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California.

Price Action: HFFG shares are trading lower by 1.80% at $4.92 on the last check Thursday.

