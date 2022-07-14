Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Arch Resources ARCH - P/E: 4.37 Green Plains Partners GPP - P/E: 7.35 Canadian Natural Res CNQ - P/E: 7.79 Flex LNG FLNG - P/E: 8.39 Epsilon Energy EPSN - P/E: 9.26

Most recently, Arch Resources reported earnings per share at $13.08, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $13.19. This quarter, Green Plains Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.42 in Q4 and is now $0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.47%, which has increased by 0.56% from 11.91% in the previous quarter.

Canadian Natural Res saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.75 in Q4 to $2.26 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.59%, which has decreased by 1.62% from 5.21% last quarter.

Flex LNG's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.45, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.18. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.86%, which has decreased by 1.84% from last quarter's yield of 13.7%.

This quarter, Epsilon Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.33 in Q4 and is now $0.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.54%, which has decreased by 0.86% from last quarter's yield of 4.4%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.