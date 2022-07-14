Canoo Shares Pop On Contract To Supply EV To US Army For Analysis

-
- Canoo Inc GOEV is set to supply its electric vehicle to the U.S. Army for analysis and demonstration.
- The contract will support the U.S. military's focus on incorporating scalable and adaptable capabilities in operational and garrison environments.
- Canoo's multi-purpose platform was recently selected by NASA for crew transportation vehicles to deliver astronauts to the Artemis launch site for lunar missions.
- "This is another opportunity to prove our proprietary technology – which is customizable and adaptable for multiple use cases and special environments," said Chairman & CEO Tony Aquila.
- Price Action: GOEV shares are trading higher by 9.52% at $3.91 in premarket on Thursday.
