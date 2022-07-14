ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Canoo Shares Pop On Contract To Supply EV To US Army For Analysis

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 9:25 AM | 1 min read
    • Canoo Inc GOEV is set to supply its electric vehicle to the U.S. Army for analysis and demonstration. 
    • The contract will support the U.S. military's focus on incorporating scalable and adaptable capabilities in operational and garrison environments.
    • Canoo's multi-purpose platform was recently selected by NASA for crew transportation vehicles to deliver astronauts to the Artemis launch site for lunar missions.
    • "This is another opportunity to prove our proprietary technology – which is customizable and adaptable for multiple use cases and special environments," said Chairman & CEO Tony Aquila.
    • Price Action: GOEV shares are trading higher by 9.52% at $3.91 in premarket on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral