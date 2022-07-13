Target To Exclusively Offer Bobbie, A USDA Organic Infant Formula

Target Corporation TGT will soon be offering Bobbie, a European-style USDA Organic infant formula made by the same-named San Francisco company, as an exclusive offering in its stores and e-commerce site.

What Happened: Bobbie launched in January 2021 and promotes its product as being made with Organic Valley grass-fed milk sourced from pasture-raised cows across 45 small, family-owned American farms. The company added that its’ product was the first infant formula to receive both the Clean Label Project Purity Award and certification as a pesticide-free product.

Bobbie will be available in the majority of Target stores and on Target.com in the original 14.1 oz can for $25.99 and in a new 23.9 oz can for $41.99.

Why It Matters: The introduction of Bobbie marks the second time in as many months that Target addressed the infant formula shortage that has agitated American parents in recent weeks.

In June, Target began receiving shipments of the Kendamil formula from the U.K. producer Kendal Nutricare. These shipments were procured through the federal government’s Operation Fly Formula, which used military aircraft and personnel to transport infant formula shipments from Europe to the U.S.

