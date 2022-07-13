ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Real Good Food Unveils New Breakfast Bowls & Bites

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 12:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Real Good Food Company Inc RGF has expanded its Breakfast platform with new Breakfast Bowls and Breakfast Bites. 
  • Real Good Foods' Breakfast Bowls are made from ingredients, including Crispy Tots, along with whole eggs, cheese, and traditional breakfast proteins. 
  • Breakfast Bites are made with real food ingredients such as Lupin bean and cauliflower, and stuffed with eggs, cheese and traditional breakfast proteins.
  • Real Good Foods' new Breakfast Bites and Breakfast Bowls are now available in select grocery stores across the U.S.
  • The products can also be purchased directly from www.realgoodfoods.com
  • Price Action: RGF shares are trading lower by 2.74% at $6.75 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral