Real Good Food Unveils New Breakfast Bowls & Bites

- Real Good Food Company Inc RGF has expanded its Breakfast platform with new Breakfast Bowls and Breakfast Bites.
- Real Good Foods' Breakfast Bowls are made from ingredients, including Crispy Tots, along with whole eggs, cheese, and traditional breakfast proteins.
- Breakfast Bites are made with real food ingredients such as Lupin bean and cauliflower, and stuffed with eggs, cheese and traditional breakfast proteins.
- Real Good Foods' new Breakfast Bites and Breakfast Bowls are now available in select grocery stores across the U.S.
- The products can also be purchased directly from www.realgoodfoods.com
- Price Action: RGF shares are trading lower by 2.74% at $6.75 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
