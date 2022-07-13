Real Good Food Unveils New Breakfast Bowls & Bites

by

Real Good Food Company Inc RGF has expanded its Breakfast platform with new Breakfast Bowls and Breakfast Bites.

Breakfast Bites are made with real food ingredients such as Lupin bean and cauliflower, and stuffed with eggs, cheese and traditional breakfast proteins.

Real Good Foods' new Breakfast Bites and Breakfast Bowls are now available in select grocery stores across the U.S.

The products can also be purchased directly from www.realgoodfoods.com

Price Action: RGF shares are trading lower by 2.74% at $6.75 on the last check Wednesday.

