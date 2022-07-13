Helbiz Launches AI Helmet Selfie Verification Technology

- Helbiz Inc HLBZ has released the HelmetChecker, a real-time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators.
- The helmet verification will help operators looking to increase the ease at which they meet compliance requirements and improve the safety of their riders.
- HelmetChecker uses AI and computer vision to ensure that a rider is wearing a helmet and has the strap secured.
- The technology has been piloted and launched within the Helbiz app already.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 4.96% at $0.59 on the last check Wednesday.
