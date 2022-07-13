Helbiz Launches AI Helmet Selfie Verification Technology

by

Helbiz Inc HLBZ has released the HelmetChecker, a real-time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators.

has released the HelmetChecker, a real-time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators. The helmet verification will help operators looking to increase the ease at which they meet compliance requirements and improve the safety of their riders.

HelmetChecker uses AI and computer vision to ensure that a rider is wearing a helmet and has the strap secured.

The technology has been piloted and launched within the Helbiz app already.

Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 4.96% at $0.59 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.