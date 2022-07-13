ñol

Helbiz Launches AI Helmet Selfie Verification Technology

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 10:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Helbiz Inc HLBZ has released the HelmetChecker, a real-time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators.
  • The helmet verification will help operators looking to increase the ease at which they meet compliance requirements and improve the safety of their riders.
  • HelmetChecker uses AI and computer vision to ensure that a rider is wearing a helmet and has the strap secured. 
  • The technology has been piloted and launched within the Helbiz app already.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 4.96% at $0.59 on the last check Wednesday.

