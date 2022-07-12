ñol

Jiuzi Holdings Expands Franchise Business In Guangxi, China

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 11:24 AM | 1 min read
    • Jiuzi Holdings Inc JZXN said its operating entity Zhitongche has entered into a regional exclusive agency agreement with Shanghai Aiways Yiwei Automobiles Sales Co Ltd, the subsidiary of Aiways Auto.
    • Both parties will collaborate to co-develop their retail distribution channels in Guangxi, China.
    • In the first two months of the one-year term, starting on July 1st, 2022, Zhitongche will adopt its franchise model to establish one Aiways flagship store in Nanning and 11 Aiways experience centers in other major cities in Guangxi.
    • "It helps expand our nationwide footprint and establish an influential presence in Guangxi," said CEO Shuibo Zhang.
    • Price Action: JZXN shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $0.7860 on the last check Tuesday.

