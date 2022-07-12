ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Peloton Stock Is Rising Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 12, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read
Why Peloton Stock Is Rising Today

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it's exiting all owned-manufacturing operations and expanding its current relationship with Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial.

Rexon will become the primary manufacturer of the hardware for Peloton's Bike and Tread products. Peloton also plans to suspend operations at its Tonic Fitness Technology facility through the remainder of 2022.

Peloton said the shift is a natural progression in the company's strategy to simplify its supply chain and focus on technology and best-in-class content.

"We believe that this along with other initiatives will enable us to continue reducing the cash burden on the business and increase our flexibility," said Barry McCarthy, CEO of Peloton.

See Also: What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock?

PTON Price Action: Peloton has traded between $127.57 and $8.73 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.26% at $9.38 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsMoversTrading Ideas