EXCLUSIVE: EzFill Adds New Delivery Vehicles, Launches New Marketing Campaign

Mobile fuel company EzFill Holdings Inc EZFL has expanded its fleet to 31 operating delivery vehicles, with nine additional vehicles in production.

The new commercial fleet customers include one of the largest grocers within the U.S.

The company has increased its support to commercial fleets by expanding its operations to West Palm Beach, Tampa Bay, and Orlando, in addition to Miami.

“We expect our total fleet of delivery vehicles will be at approximately 40 by mid-July,” said EzFill Chief Commercial Officer Rick Dery.

“In spite of the challenging economy, EzFill remains very much in a growth mode, with about 40 new fleet accounts signed since January, representing a potential volume growth of approximately 1.2 million gallons annually for the company,” Dery added.

EzFill also launched its new marketing campaign, “Orange Dawn.”

“The project is primarily a ‘brand awareness campaign supported by multiple radio ads, aerial banners, and over 62 billboard locations throughout Southeast Florida,” said Dery.

EzFill says it is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

Price Action: EZFL shares closed 11.3% higher at $0.73 during after-hours trading on Monday.

Photo via Company