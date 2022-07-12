XPENG Robotics Raises $100M In Funding

- Xpeng Inc XPEV said its affiliate, XPENG Robotics, has signed a definitive agreement with a consortium of investors to raise over $100 million for its Series A capital funding.
- The funding round is led by IDG Capital, supported by XPeng and other long-time investors.
- Xpeng noted that Series A financing is the largest single-tranche fundraising for the bionic robot sector in China in the past two years.
- The funding enables XPENG Robotics to strengthen further its full-stack R&D investment in robotic hardware and software, talent acquisition, and accelerating product development and iteration.
- "The household robot market, still in its initial exploration phase, presents immense potential," said IDG capital partner Cui Guangfu.
- XPENG Robotics was established in 2016, and its first product is a quadruped robot with superior autonomous navigation, able to deliver safe and agile motion performance with a multi-modal emotional interaction function.
- Price Action: XPEV shares are trading lower by 0.96% at $28.97 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
