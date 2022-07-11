Gourmet Pasta From Fast Food? This Chef Does It Using A McDonald's Happy Meal In Viral Video

A video is going viral on social media that shows fast food from one of the largest restaurant companies being turned into pasta by an award-winning chef.

What Happened: A video on TikTok from Danny Kim shows the content creator challenging chef Amy Brandwein to create pasta using ingredients from McDonald's Corp MCD, as reported by Metro.

Brandwein is given a Happy Meal box that contains fries, chicken nuggets, sweet and sour sauce and apple pies.

The chef is seen in the video using flour, water, salt, milk, butter and eggs to make a paste to start. Fries are then put into a food processor and later mixed with the paste and parmesan cheese. The fries are made into pommes dauphine, a French dish of crisp potato puffs.

The chicken nuggets are combined with the filling from the apple pies to make a pasta filling.

A TikTok of the transformation of the food has more than 1.3 million views and generated comments of disgust from viewers.

Why It’s Important: Many were left questioning the size of the new dish with a full box of food coming out to a tiny portion.

Some called this the antithesis to McDonald’s, a company known for its meals that come with an entrée fries and a drink.

“Is no one going to talk about how much went into that and how little it was,” a user commented.

Others commented on a job well done by the chef.

Brandwein is the owner and chef of Centrolina, a restaurant in Washington D.C. The restaurant serves “authentic, regional Italian cooking” with a focus on seasonality and frequent menu rotations.

No word on if the McDonald’s creation will end up on the restaurant’s menu.

Kim has more than three million followers and has previously challenged chefs to use fast food items for his videos that typically start with the line “Hey Chef.”

Photo: Chef Amy Brandwein on Danny Kim TikTok screenshot