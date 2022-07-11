ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Telsey Advisory Thinks This Recently Listed Consumer Products Company Is Taking Right Steps

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 2:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reiterated Outperform rating on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV shares, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Last week, Telsey attended GROV’s Virtual Analyst Day, in which the company outlined its long-term strategy following its June 17 listing on the NYSE.
  • Grove reiterated its 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin targets that were unveiled with its 1Q22 results.
  • The analyst believes the company is taking the right steps by optimizing its product and channel mix, expanding into retail, and right-sizing marketing and operating expenses.
  • With a clear omni-channel distribution strategy driving brand awareness and sales, the analyst thinks Grove can disrupt the market and do so profitably as consumers shift away from single-use plastics.
  • Price Action: GROV shares are trading lower by 3.37% at $6.65 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst Ratings