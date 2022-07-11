Telsey Advisory Thinks This Recently Listed Consumer Products Company Is Taking Right Steps

- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reiterated Outperform rating on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV shares, with a price target of $10.00.
- Last week, Telsey attended GROV’s Virtual Analyst Day, in which the company outlined its long-term strategy following its June 17 listing on the NYSE.
- Grove reiterated its 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin targets that were unveiled with its 1Q22 results.
- The analyst believes the company is taking the right steps by optimizing its product and channel mix, expanding into retail, and right-sizing marketing and operating expenses.
- With a clear omni-channel distribution strategy driving brand awareness and sales, the analyst thinks Grove can disrupt the market and do so profitably as consumers shift away from single-use plastics.
- Price Action: GROV shares are trading lower by 3.37% at $6.65 on the last check Monday.
