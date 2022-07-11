ñol

XpresSpa Ramps Up International Expansion Efforts

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 2:02 PM | 1 min read
  • XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA said it is expanding its operations outside the U.S. by opening new locations at Istanbul Airport in Turkey beginning in September 2022.
  • This is the first of five new XpresSpa locations expected to open at Istanbul Airport. 
  • XpresSpa currently operates six locations outside the U.S., three in Dubai International Airport and three in Schiphol Amsterdam Airport. In 2023, the company expects to leverage its footprint in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
  • "Istanbul Airport is one of the largest and fastest growing airports in Europe and this launch further solidifies our strategic position as a leading provider of health and wellness services globally," said CEO Scott Milford.
  • Price Action: XSPA shares are trading higher by 2.18% at $0.78 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral