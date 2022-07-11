Genius Group Acquires University Of Antelope Valley For Undisclosed Sum

by

Genius Group Ltd GNS has acquired the U.S-based University of Antelope Valley (UAV) for an undisclosed sum.

has acquired the U.S-based University of Antelope Valley (UAV) for an undisclosed sum. Situated in California, UAV was founded in 1997 by Marco and Sandra Johnson.

Marco and Sandra Johnson. The deal is the final of the four IPO acquisitions to be consummated following Genius Group's recent IPO on the NYSE American on April 12, 2022. Genius completed the transaction on July 7, 2022.

is the final of the four IPO acquisitions to be consummated following Genius Group's recent IPO on the NYSE American on April 12, 2022. Genius completed the transaction on July 7, 2022. Genius expects UAV acquisition to further enhance its offering with accredited courses and provide a central campus in the U.S. where students can carry out in-person learning.

Genius plans to grow the University campus and build a Metaversity to deliver tertiary education globally.

UAV provides undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and continuing education to the local and global community.

Price Action: GNS shares are trading lower by 1.50% at $5.91 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.