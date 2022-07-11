ñol

Fed Williams Speech And Other Major Macro Issues For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 11, 2022 7:34 AM | 1 min read

The Nasdaq 100 settled higher on Friday, following the release of jobs report for the month of June. Tesla Inc TSLA shares gained 2.5% on Friday after the China Passenger Car Association reported that the company sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June, representing an increase of 138% year-over-year.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will also auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

