Fed Williams Speech And Other Major Macro Issues For Monday

The Nasdaq 100 settled higher on Friday, following the release of jobs report for the month of June. Tesla Inc TSLA shares gained 2.5% on Friday after the China Passenger Car Association reported that the company sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June, representing an increase of 138% year-over-year.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will also auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

