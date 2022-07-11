ñol

Read Why Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On This Toy Maker

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 6:07 AM | 30 seconds read
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng upgraded Mattel Inc MAT to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $31, up from $30, implying a 36.2% upside.
  • The analyst said Mattel stood out against the macroeconomic volatility by good demand for its television and film content releases.
  • Mattel's fixed cost leverage, price hikes, and peaking cost inflation should be positive for its margin in the coming two years.
  • Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 3.16% at $23.48 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryLeisure ProductsAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesPrice TargetAnalyst Ratings