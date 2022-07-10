69-Year-Old Putin Is Having A Baby Girl, But He's Not Happy About It: Report

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Valdimir Putin’s girlfriend, former champion Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly pregnant.

What Happened: The New York Post is reporting that Kabaeva is expecting a baby girl. Which would be the fifth rumored child for the pair, as previous reports say they already have two boys and twin girls.

Putin’s children with Kabaeva were born in Switzerland, according to sources quoted by the Post, and their locations are being kept secret.

Why Putin Is Unhappy: An anonymous post on the General SVR Telegram channel, which in May revealed Kabaeva had become pregnant, provided an update on Friday. The latest message said that Putin was displeased with the developments because he felt “that there were already enough children, and even more so, daughters.”

The post indicated that Kabaeva was upset by Putin’s reaction.

The Russian President is known to have two daughters, now in their mid-30s, from a previous marriage to flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva. He’s also suspected to be the father of a girl born in 2003, whose mother was a housecleaner at one of his compounds.

Photo: Courtesy of Globovisión on Flickr