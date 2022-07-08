Kellogg, Nickelodeon Launch New Slime Cereal: Check Out What's New

- Kellogg Co K, in collaboration with Nickelodeon, has launched Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal.
- Kids entertainment brand Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount Global PARA.
- Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal features sweetened, toasted orange and green loops with green apple flavor. Once the milk is added, the new cereal will turn into Nickelodeon Slime green.
- Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime will be available at retailers nationwide for a limited time starting in July for a retail price of $4.49 for an 8.2-ounce box.
- Price Action: K shares are trading lower by 0.14% at $72.80 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
