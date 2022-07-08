Rogers Communication Suffers Network Outages: Key Takeaways

by

Rogers Communications, Inc RCI worked to resolve its network issues that have caused widespread disruptions affecting banks, police, and consumers across the country, CNBC reports.

The number of outages peaked over 20,000.

“We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks, and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Rogers tweeted.

Ottawa and Toronto Police reportedly acknowledged callers facing difficulty reaching emergency services.

Price Action: RCI shares traded lower by 0.83% at $47.55 on the last check Friday.

