Rogers Communication Suffers Network Outages: Key Takeaways

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 2:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Rogers Communications, Inc RCI worked to resolve its network issues that have caused widespread disruptions affecting banks, police, and consumers across the country, CNBC reports.
  • The most reported problems included total blackout, mobile internet issues, and landline internet problems.
  • The number of outages peaked over 20,000.
  • “We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks, and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Rogers tweeted.
  • Ottawa and Toronto Police reportedly acknowledged callers facing difficulty reaching emergency services.
  • Price Action: RCI shares traded lower by 0.83% at $47.55 on the last check Friday.

