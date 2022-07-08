Rogers Communication Suffers Network Outages: Key Takeaways

- Rogers Communications, Inc RCI worked to resolve its network issues that have caused widespread disruptions affecting banks, police, and consumers across the country, CNBC reports.
- The most reported problems included total blackout, mobile internet issues, and landline internet problems.
- The number of outages peaked over 20,000.
- “We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks, and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Rogers tweeted.
- Ottawa and Toronto Police reportedly acknowledged callers facing difficulty reaching emergency services.
- Price Action: RCI shares traded lower by 0.83% at $47.55 on the last check Friday.
