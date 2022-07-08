Helbiz Brings Mobility Services To Orlando, Florida

by

Helbiz Inc HLBZ plans to launch its operations in Orlando, Florida, in July.

The company will launch its newest e-bike model, featuring GPS technology, which can find out no-ride zones and automatically slows riders down in designated areas.

The permit granted is for up to 400 e-bikes.

The e-bikes will be available starting mid-July in Downtown Orlando. Riders can unlock the e-bikes for $1 and then 39 cents per minute.

"These lightweight bikes are a great, safe addition to our micro-mobility fleet," said CEO Salvatore Palella.

Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $0.67 on the last check Friday.

HLBZ shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $0.67 on the last check Friday.

