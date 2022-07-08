ñol

Helbiz Brings Mobility Services To Orlando, Florida

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 11:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Helbiz Inc HLBZ plans to launch its operations in Orlando, Florida, in July.
  • The company will launch its newest e-bike model, featuring GPS technology, which can find out no-ride zones and automatically slows riders down in designated areas.
  • The permit granted is for up to 400 e-bikes.
  • The e-bikes will be available starting mid-July in Downtown Orlando. Riders can unlock the e-bikes for $1 and then 39 cents per minute. 
  • "These lightweight bikes are a great, safe addition to our micro-mobility fleet," said CEO Salvatore Palella.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $0.67 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

