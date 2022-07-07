ñol

Gopuff To Deliver BurgerFi Burgers & Fries In Over Dozen Cities

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 2:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Burgerfi International Inc BFI is planning to expand the delivery of BurgerFi items on the Gopuff platform to more customers nationwide.
  • The move follows the successful 90 days pilot program in Tallahassee.
  • Gopuff will begin delivering BurgerFi burgers and fries to customers in more than a dozen cities, including Miami, New York City, Nashville, and Philadelphia.
  • BurgerFi products will soon be available for delivery from more than 30 Gopuff Fresh Food Halls across the country.
  • Price Action: BFI shares are trading higher by 1.59% at $3.20 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

