Gopuff To Deliver BurgerFi Burgers & Fries In Over Dozen Cities

- Burgerfi International Inc BFI is planning to expand the delivery of BurgerFi items on the Gopuff platform to more customers nationwide.
- The move follows the successful 90 days pilot program in Tallahassee.
- Gopuff will begin delivering BurgerFi burgers and fries to customers in more than a dozen cities, including Miami, New York City, Nashville, and Philadelphia.
- BurgerFi products will soon be available for delivery from more than 30 Gopuff Fresh Food Halls across the country.
- Price Action: BFI shares are trading higher by 1.59% at $3.20 on the last check Thursday.
