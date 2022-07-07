Kalera Raises $10M Via Equity Offering

by

Kalera Public Limited Company KAL has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor.

has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor. The company will receive about $10.0 million through the private placement of 2.5 million shares and warrants.

$10.0 million through the private placement of 2.5 million shares and warrants. Each share is being sold together with accompanying warrants at a combined effective purchase price of $4.00.

The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on July 11, 2022.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Price Action: KAL shares are trading higher by 8.16% at $4.77 on the last check Thursday.

