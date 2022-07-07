SG Blocks' Partnership Inks Extension With Los Angeles Airport For COVID-19 Testing

- SG Blocks Inc SGBX and Clarity Lab Solutions joint venture Clarity Mobile Venture received a contract extension for COVID-19 testing at its Los Angeles International Airport location.
- The lab offers Standard and Rapid PCR tests and Antigen tests. Clarity Mobile Venture works directly with the public, staff, and crew and maintains relationships with individual airlines for testing.
- SG Blocks, which can relocate the licensed CLIA lab as appropriate, continues to review potential relocation sites and partners.
- Price Action: SGBX shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $1.73 on the last check Thursday.
