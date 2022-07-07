SG Blocks' Partnership Inks Extension With Los Angeles Airport For COVID-19 Testing

by

SG Blocks Inc SGBX and Clarity Lab Solutions joint venture Clarity Mobile Venture received a contract extension for COVID-19 testing at its Los Angeles International Airport location.

and Clarity Lab Solutions joint venture Clarity Mobile Venture received a contract extension for COVID-19 testing at its Los Angeles International Airport location. The lab offers Standard and Rapid PCR tests and Antigen tests. Clarity Mobile Venture works directly with the public, staff, and crew and maintains relationships with individual airlines for testing.

SG Blocks, which can relocate the licensed CLIA lab as appropriate, continues to review potential relocation sites and partners.

Price Action: SGBX shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $1.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.