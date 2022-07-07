Gap's Athleta Plans Two New Outlet Stores

by

Gap Inc GPS said its performance lifestyle brand, Athleta, will launch two outlet stores to its fleet in 2022.

said its performance lifestyle brand, Athleta, will launch two outlet stores to its fleet in 2022. Athleta's new outlet stores will debut at Chicago Premium Outlets in Illinois this summer and Leesburg Premium Outlets in Virginia this fall.

The move aligns with the brand's commitment to open 30-40 new stores in its 2022 fiscal year.

Each outlet store will feature a curated assortment of Athleta's performance and lifestyle products, including styles like the Salutation Stash Tight, Momentum Seamless Tank, and Conscious Crop.

"Our new outlet stores are intentionally designed to stand out from traditional outlet and clearance store models, helping drive new customer acquisition and increased brand awareness for Athleta," said CEO Mary Beth Laughton.

Price Action: GPS shares are trading higher by 1.52% at $8.70 on the last check Thursday.

