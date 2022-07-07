ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Microsoft Cloud Veteran Official Quits After Reports Of Verbal Abuse To Staff

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT cloud VP Tom Keane's LinkedIn post disclosed his departure from the tech giant after 21 years.
  • Keane's LinkedIn post read, "taking the next step in my career to build on the world's computer." 
  • The departure follows a report accusing Keane of verbally abusing staff, Bloomberg reports.
  • Keane reportedly made an employee cry in a public meeting earning the nickname "King Tom" behind his back. 
  • Keane spent nine years overseeing infrastructure for Microsoft's Azure cloud, working on projects like data center expansion and security. 
  • More recently, he supervised technology to help migrate Microsoft's cloud-computing business into newer areas like 5G and space. 
  • Lately, reports surfaced suggesting global Microsoft Azure data centers operated with limited server capacity amid a global supply shortage.
  • The server capacity at over half a dozen Azure data centers will likely remain limited until early 2023. 
  • Microsoft's struggle to fill its data centers with hardware follows a surge in cloud demand at the outset of the pandemic.
  • Microsoft shocked investors recently by cutting its Q4 and FY23 guidance, citing unfavorable currency headwinds.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.28% at $266.95 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Rainer Stropek via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia