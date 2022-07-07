Microsoft Cloud Veteran Official Quits After Reports Of Verbal Abuse To Staff

- Microsoft Corp MSFT cloud VP Tom Keane's LinkedIn post disclosed his departure from the tech giant after 21 years.
- Keane's LinkedIn post read, "taking the next step in my career to build on the world's computer."
- The departure follows a report accusing Keane of verbally abusing staff, Bloomberg reports.
- Keane reportedly made an employee cry in a public meeting earning the nickname "King Tom" behind his back.
- Keane spent nine years overseeing infrastructure for Microsoft's Azure cloud, working on projects like data center expansion and security.
- More recently, he supervised technology to help migrate Microsoft's cloud-computing business into newer areas like 5G and space.
- Lately, reports surfaced suggesting global Microsoft Azure data centers operated with limited server capacity amid a global supply shortage.
- The server capacity at over half a dozen Azure data centers will likely remain limited until early 2023.
- Microsoft's struggle to fill its data centers with hardware follows a surge in cloud demand at the outset of the pandemic.
- Microsoft shocked investors recently by cutting its Q4 and FY23 guidance, citing unfavorable currency headwinds.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.28% at $266.95 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Rainer Stropek via Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.