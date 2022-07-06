ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

After-Hours Alert: Why GameStop Stock Is Surging

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 6, 2022 4:18 PM | 1 min read

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a stock split.

GameStop said its board approved a four-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend. GameStop shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18 are set to receive a dividend of three additional shares of common stock for each then-held share of common stock. The stock dividend will be distributed after the market closes on July 21.

The news shouldn't come as a complete surprise. In April, the company disclosed in an SEC filing that it planned to implement a stock split.

See Also: What Does GameStop's Share Split Mean For The Short Squeeze?

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The stock is extremely popular among retail investors.

GME Price Action: GameStop has traded between $255.69 and $77.58 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.82% in after hours at $121.91 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: JJBers from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsStock SplitMoversTrading Ideas