nVent Invests In Cooling Solutions Provider Iceotope Technologies

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 12:27 PM | 1 min read
  • nVent Electric PLC NVT has made a new strategic investment in Iceotope Technologies Ltd. and plans for greater collaboration through a strategic alliance agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Iceotope's precise immersion cooling solutions will be further integrated with nVent's suite of accessories, power distribution, and advanced liquid cooling products, building upon nVent's recent collaboration with Iceotope.
  • The enhanced collaboration will offer cooling solutions for data center, edge, and computing applications.
  • "I'm excited that nVent and Iceotope are deepening their collaboration to deliver innovative cooling solutions for data centers that are more sustainable," commented nVent President of Enclosures Joe Ruzynski.
  • Price Action: NVT shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $30.60 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

