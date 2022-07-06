nVent Invests In Cooling Solutions Provider Iceotope Technologies

by

nVent Electric PLC NVT has made a new strategic investment in Iceotope Technologies Ltd. and plans for greater collaboration through a strategic alliance agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.

has made a new strategic investment in Iceotope Technologies Ltd. and plans for greater collaboration through a strategic alliance agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed. Iceotope's precise immersion cooling solutions will be further integrated with nVent's suite of accessories, power distribution, and advanced liquid cooling products, building upon nVent's recent collaboration with Iceotope.

The enhanced collaboration will offer cooling solutions for data center, edge, and computing applications.

"I'm excited that nVent and Iceotope are deepening their collaboration to deliver innovative cooling solutions for data centers that are more sustainable," commented nVent President of Enclosures Joe Ruzynski.

Price Action: NVT shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $30.60 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews