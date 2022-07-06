nVent Invests In Cooling Solutions Provider Iceotope Technologies

- nVent Electric PLC NVT has made a new strategic investment in Iceotope Technologies Ltd. and plans for greater collaboration through a strategic alliance agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Iceotope's precise immersion cooling solutions will be further integrated with nVent's suite of accessories, power distribution, and advanced liquid cooling products, building upon nVent's recent collaboration with Iceotope.
- The enhanced collaboration will offer cooling solutions for data center, edge, and computing applications.
- "I'm excited that nVent and Iceotope are deepening their collaboration to deliver innovative cooling solutions for data centers that are more sustainable," commented nVent President of Enclosures Joe Ruzynski.
- Price Action: NVT shares are trading lower by 1.13% at $30.60 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.