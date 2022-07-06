Here's Why Heartcore Shares Are Trading Higher Today

- Leading software development company Heartcore Enterprises, Inc HTCR launched "truRes-12K", the world's first 12k-compatible real-time 360° virtual reality camera.
- HeartCore developed the first-ever 12K VR camera that provides users with higher-quality VR and AR images by combining a camera, chipset, stitching processing technology, and compression technology.
- HeartCore aims to market and sell its truRes-12K camera to businesses focused on the medical, manufacturing, aerospace, e-commerce, and travel industries.
- With the recent growing popularity of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and the metaverse, several solutions have come to market for consumers to use, especially 360° VR cameras.
- CEO Sumitaka Kanno (Yamamoto) said, "With the growing concerns and side-effects of VR stemming from low-quality images and antiquated cameras, we decided to develop a state-of-the-art camera to provide users with an experience that is very close to reality. The use of our processing and compression technology allows for us to create such a product that has not yet been available to the market."
- Price Action: HTCR shares traded higher by 14.6% at $2.87 on the last check Wednesday.
