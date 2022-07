by

will increase its base prices by an average of 12% to 15% on new, non-contract orders across most premium products. The price increases will apply to new orders placed after July 5, 2022. All relevant surcharges will be retained.

Price Action: CRS shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $25.41 on the last check Wednesday.

