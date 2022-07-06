Why Eos Energy Shares Are Surging Today

by

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc . EOSE has signed two large orders totaling 1.1 GWh of energy storage capacity to be delivered over the next three years with Bridgelink Commodities, LLC and a Northeast solar developer.

Bridgelink raised its multi-year master supply agreement to 1 GWh for deliveries over the next three years, including a $181 million incremental order value for new project installations.

Eos will also manufacture a separate 40MWh order for $13 million for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Additionally, a 300 MWh MSA was signed with a Northeast solar developer for front-of-the-meter stand-alone storage and solar plus storage applications.

Price Action: EOSE shares are trading higher by 33% at $1.67 on the last check Wednesday.

