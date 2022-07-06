ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Eos Energy Shares Are Surging Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 10:13 AM | 1 min read
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE has signed two large orders totaling 1.1 GWh of energy storage capacity to be delivered over the next three years with Bridgelink Commodities, LLC and a Northeast solar developer.
  • Bridgelink raised its multi-year master supply agreement to 1 GWh for deliveries over the next three years, including a $181 million incremental order value for new project installations.
  • Eos will also manufacture a separate 40MWh order for $13 million for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Additionally, a 300 MWh MSA was signed with a Northeast solar developer for front-of-the-meter stand-alone storage and solar plus storage applications.
  • Price Action: EOSE shares are trading higher by 33% at $1.67 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksContractsMoversTrading Ideas