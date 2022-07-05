BWXT Canada Secures C$130M Component Manufacturing Contract

by

BWX Technologies Inc BWXT has secured a contract valued at ~C$130 million in support of Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project.

The feeders will be manufactured by members of United Steelworkers Local 2859 at BWXT Canada’s Cambridge, Ontario facility.

The 10-year contract was booked in 1Q22, and pre-production qualification work for the project is currently underway, with project completion expected in 2031.

Price Action: BWXT shares are trading lower by 4.27% at $54.03 on the last check Tuesday.

