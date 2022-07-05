BWXT Canada Secures C$130M Component Manufacturing Contract

- BWX Technologies Inc BWXT has secured a contract valued at ~C$130 million in support of Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement (MCR) Project.
- The contract is for the fabrication and supply of replacement feeders for Bruce Power’s reactor units 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 and represents an integral part of Bruce Power’s MCR Project.
- The feeders will be manufactured by members of United Steelworkers Local 2859 at BWXT Canada’s Cambridge, Ontario facility.
- The 10-year contract was booked in 1Q22, and pre-production qualification work for the project is currently underway, with project completion expected in 2031.
- Price Action: BWXT shares are trading lower by 4.27% at $54.03 on the last check Tuesday.
