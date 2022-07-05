What's Going On With Ford Stock Today?

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower Tuesday. The stock ticked higher after the company reported strong June sales results.

Ford reported 152,262 vehicle sales in June, up 31.5% year-over-year. Truck sales totaled 79,823 units, up 26.4% year-over-year. Ford reported 67,788 SUV sales last month, an increase of 36.1% year-over-year. Electric vehicles sales totaled 4,353 in June, up 76.6% year-over-year.

Ford said its total U.S. market share expanded to 12.9% in June as sales outpaced the rest of the industry. The company attributed the share gains to strength in the F-Series, Explorer and Expedition along with continued strong expansion of electric vehicles.

"F-150 Lightning was America’s best-selling electric truck in June in its first full month of sales," said Andrew Frick, vice president of sales, distribution and trucks, and Ford blue.

F Price Action: Ford has traded between $25.87 and $10.90 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.39% at $11.05 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.