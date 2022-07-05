ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Ford Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 5, 2022 9:43 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Ford Stock Today?

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading lower Tuesday. The stock ticked higher after the company reported strong June sales results.

Ford reported 152,262 vehicle sales in June, up 31.5% year-over-year. Truck sales totaled 79,823 units, up 26.4% year-over-year. Ford reported 67,788 SUV sales last month, an increase of 36.1% year-over-year. Electric vehicles sales totaled 4,353 in June, up 76.6% year-over-year.

Ford said its total U.S. market share expanded to 12.9% in June as sales outpaced the rest of the industry. The company attributed the share gains to strength in the F-Series, Explorer and Expedition along with continued strong expansion of electric vehicles.

"F-150 Lightning was America’s best-selling electric truck in June in its first full month of sales," said Andrew Frick, vice president of sales, distribution and trucks, and Ford blue.

See Also: What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

F Price Action: Ford has traded between $25.87 and $10.90 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.39% at $11.05 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsRetail SalesMoversTrading Ideas