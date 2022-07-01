Jacobs Bags NASA's Engineering, Technology, Science Contract

by

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc J has secured NASA's JSC Engineering, Technology, and Science (JETS) II contract.

The cost-plus-award-fee IDIQ contract has a potential base value of $1.8 billion. The contract has a total potential performance period of 10 years.

Under the contract, Jacobs Technology Inc. of Tullahoma, Tennessee, will provide engineering and scientific products, technical services, and related services for the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston, other NASA centers, and government agencies.

The contract begins on October 1, with a five-year base period, followed by two two-year option periods and one one-year option period, increasing the potential value to $3.9 billion.

Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.44% at $126.57 on the last check Friday.

