SG Blocks Inks Contract With Container Park Developer In Florida

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 1:20 PM | 30 seconds read
  • SG Blocks Inc SGBX has sold three 40’ containers to a private developer seeking to build a container park in Lake City, Florida. The square footage of the sale in its entirety is roughly 960 square feet.
  • The container park plans to feature entertainment and an assortment of food trucks and alcohol vendors.
  • SG Echo plans to complete the GreenSteel and deliver the containers in December 2022.
  • Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 2.99% at $1.62 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

