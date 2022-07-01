SG Blocks Inks Contract With Container Park Developer In Florida

by

has sold three 40’ containers to a private developer seeking to build a container park in Lake City, Florida. The square footage of the sale in its entirety is roughly 960 square feet. The container park plans to feature entertainment and an assortment of food trucks and alcohol vendors.

SG Echo plans to complete the GreenSteel and deliver the containers in December 2022.

Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 2.99% at $1.62 on the last check Friday.

