SG Blocks Inks Contract With Container Park Developer In Florida

- SG Blocks Inc SGBX has sold three 40’ containers to a private developer seeking to build a container park in Lake City, Florida. The square footage of the sale in its entirety is roughly 960 square feet.
- The container park plans to feature entertainment and an assortment of food trucks and alcohol vendors.
- SG Echo plans to complete the GreenSteel and deliver the containers in December 2022.
- Price Action: SGBX shares are trading lower by 2.99% at $1.62 on the last check Friday.
