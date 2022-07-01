ñol

American Water Secures Its First Navy Contract

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 12:33 PM | 1 min read
  • American Water Works Company Inc's AWK Military Services Group has secured a contract for the ownership, operation, maintenance, and replacement of the wastewater utility system assets at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.
  • The contract value awarded is ~$341 million over a 50-year period.
  • "American Water is honored to be awarded our first Navy contract," said CEO Susan Hardwick.
  • AWK was selected for the NS Mayport wastewater UP contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), which operates as a contracting agency for the Department of Defense.
  • AWK's Military Services Group expands footprint to 18 installations.
  • NS Mayport is home to a daily population of over 32,000 sailors, families, civilians, and the Navy's 4th Fleet.
  • Price Action: AWK shares are trading higher by 2.61% at $152.65 on the last check Friday.

