Babcock & Wilcox Bags More Than $20M Worth Of Contracts

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 12:37 PM | 1 min read
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's BW newly acquired Denmark-based B&W Renewable Service A/S subsidiary has secured a contract for more than $15 million to design and install a biomass-fired boiler and other combustion equipment for a green energy project in Europe.
  • The 48-megawatt boiler is the first B&W-designed bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler to be installed in Europe by B&W Renewable Service.
  • B&W will also supply the boiler's external economizer, valves, instrumentation, and related equipment. The plant is scheduled to be operational in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Separately, B&W Environmental segment has bagged a contract for more than $5 million to design and supply highly efficient SPIG cooling towers for a pulp mill in South America.
  • B&W Environmental will provide a total of 18 cooling cells for three towers.
  • Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 3.49% at $6.09 on the last check Thursday.

