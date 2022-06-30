Stride Appoints Donna Blackman As Finance Chief

- Stride Inc LRN has appointed Donna Blackman as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2022.
- She will succeed Timothy Medina, who is retiring.
- Blackman has served as Stride's Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer for the past two years.
- Before joining Stride in 2020, Blackman served as the Senior Vice President of Business Operations at BET Networks.
- She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and a bachelor's degree in accounting from North Carolina State University.
- Price Action: LRN shares are trading lower by 0.02% at $41.30 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.