Stride Appoints Donna Blackman As Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 7:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Stride Inc LRN has appointed Donna Blackman as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2022.
  • She will succeed Timothy Medina, who is retiring.
  • Blackman has served as Stride's Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer for the past two years.
  • Before joining Stride in 2020, Blackman served as the Senior Vice President of Business Operations at BET Networks. 
  • She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and a bachelor's degree in accounting from North Carolina State University. 
  • Price Action: LRN shares are trading lower by 0.02% at $41.30 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

