Stride Appoints Donna Blackman As Finance Chief

has appointed Donna Blackman as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2022. She will succeed Timothy Medina, who is retiring.

Blackman has served as Stride's Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer for the past two years.

Before joining Stride in 2020, Blackman served as the Senior Vice President of Business Operations at BET Networks.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and a bachelor's degree in accounting from North Carolina State University.

Price Action: LRN shares are trading lower by 0.02% at $41.30 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

