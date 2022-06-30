US Jobless Claims And Other Macro Issues For Thursday

- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to come in at 226,000 for the June 25 week compared to 229,000 in the previous week.
- Data on personal income and outlays for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Personal income is expected to increase 0.5% in May with personal consumption expenditures also expected to rise 0.5%.
- The Chicago PMI for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI is expected to decline to 58.4 in June compared to 60.3 in May.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
