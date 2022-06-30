ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Biden On Visit To Spain Says 'May Not Go Back' To US — Twitterati Says It's Okay To Stay Put

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 30, 2022 8:04 AM | 1 min read
Biden On Visit To Spain Says 'May Not Go Back' To US — Twitterati Says It's Okay To Stay Put

President Joe Biden visited Spain this week and joked that he may not go back to the United States while meeting with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

What Happened: Biden, who was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Delaware as a young boy, shared a joke while meeting the Spanish royals.

He said there’s an old expression in a little town of Claymont, Delaware, which goes like, “We’re like poor relatives. We show up when we’re invited and we stay longer than we should.”

“So be careful, we may not go back,” the president said. Biden praised the royal palace and called it “incredible.”

Why It Matters: The president’s comments came amid plunging ratings. 57% of Americans disapprove of Biden as of Wednesday, reported Reuters.

The ratings are now at the lowest level of his presidency, with Just 38% approving of how he’s handling the job. The approval rating has reportedly stayed below 50% since August.

Commentators on Twitter Inc’s TWTR social media platform had a field day with Biden's comments in Spain. 

Read Next: Citadel Founder Ken Griffin-Backed Candidate Loses Republican Primary In Illinois Governor Race

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Jill BidenJoe BidenspainNewsSocial MediaPoliticsGeneral