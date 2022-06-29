Jacobs JV Wins Contract To Plan Norway Nuclear Decommissioning Program

- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc's J joint venture with Multiconsult Norge AS has been selected by Norsk Nukleær Dekommisjonering (NND) to plan the decommissioning of Norway's nuclear facilities.
- In competitive bidding, the Jacobs/Multiconsult JV was ranked first and will have the first option to carry out work. The value of the six-year multi-award framework is estimated to be up to $100 million.
- The initial focus of the framework contract will be on the nuclear fuel and materials testing reactor at Halden and the JEEP-II neutron scattering facility at Kjeller – which were shut down in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
- The scope includes engineering concept design and planning new facilities, upgrading existing nuclear and non-nuclear facilities, supporting NND with technical documentation, and preparing safety cases to meet the ownership and operating license requirements.
- "This important contract expands our footprint in the European nuclear decommissioning market, which is estimated at $63 billion (€60bn) by 2025," stated Jacobs Energy, Security and Technology SVP Karen Wiemelt.
- Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.22% at $124.33 on the last check Wednesday.
