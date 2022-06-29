Elbit Systems Secures $220M Contract To Supply Precision Guidance Kits

- Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT has received a $220 million contract to supply precision guidance kits for airborne munitions to an Asia-Pacific country.
- The company will perform the contract over a 15-month timeframe.
- Elbit Systems will supply the Lizard precision guidance kit for general-purpose airborne warheads. The Lizard is a laser-based precision guidance kit enabling general-purpose airborne warheads.
- "There is an increase in the demand for our precision fire capabilities as high accuracy has become an operational imperative across all domain of operations," commented CEO Bezhalel Machlis.
- Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 3.82% at $218.41 on the last check Wednesday.
