Elbit Systems Secures $220M Contract To Supply Precision Guidance Kits

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 1:53 PM | 1 min read
  • Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT has received a $220 million contract to supply precision guidance kits for airborne munitions to an Asia-Pacific country.
  • The company will perform the contract over a 15-month timeframe.
  • Elbit Systems will supply the Lizard precision guidance kit for general-purpose airborne warheads. The Lizard is a laser-based precision guidance kit enabling general-purpose airborne warheads.
  • "There is an increase in the demand for our precision fire capabilities as high accuracy has become an operational imperative across all domain of operations," commented CEO Bezhalel Machlis.
  • Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 3.82% at $218.41 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts