Elbit Systems Secures $220M Contract To Supply Precision Guidance Kits

Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT has received a $220 million contract to supply precision guidance kits for airborne munitions to an Asia-Pacific country.

Elbit Systems will supply the Lizard precision guidance kit for general-purpose airborne warheads. The Lizard is a laser-based precision guidance kit enabling general-purpose airborne warheads.

"There is an increase in the demand for our precision fire capabilities as high accuracy has become an operational imperative across all domain of operations," commented CEO Bezhalel Machlis.

Price Action: ESLT shares are trading higher by 3.82% at $218.41 on the last check Wednesday.

