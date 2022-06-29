ñol

Lilium Picks Astronics For Electrical Power Distribution System

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
  • Lilium N.V. LILM has selected Astronics Corp ATRO to design, develop, and build its electrical power distribution system. Financial terms not disclosed.
  • The supplier agreement follows over a year of collaborative work between the parties.
  • Astronics will be responsible for the secondary power distribution units (SPDUs) and charging power distribution units (CPDUs).
  • Lilium Jets will each be equipped with two SPDUs and one CPDU.
  • SPDUs are responsible for high voltage (1000 VDC) to low voltage (28 VDC) conversion and low voltage distribution and protection.
  • Price Action: ATRO shares are trading lower by 7.69% at $9.73 on the last check Wednesday.

