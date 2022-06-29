Lilium Picks Astronics For Electrical Power Distribution System

by

Lilium N.V. LILM has selected Astronics Corp ATRO to design, develop, and build its electrical power distribution system. Financial terms not disclosed.

has selected to design, develop, and build its electrical power distribution system. Financial terms not disclosed. The supplier agreement follows over a year of collaborative work between the parties.

Astronics will be responsible for the secondary power distribution units (SPDUs) and charging power distribution units (CPDUs).

Lilium Jets will each be equipped with two SPDUs and one CPDU.

SPDUs are responsible for high voltage (1000 VDC) to low voltage (28 VDC) conversion and low voltage distribution and protection.

Price Action: ATRO shares are trading lower by 7.69% at $9.73 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.