Helbiz Expands Presence Across US Markets

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 12:31 PM | 1 min read
  • Helbiz Inc HLBZ has been chosen as a new micro-mobility vendor in Tampa, Florida, replacing existing operators.
  • Initially, Helbiz will be permitted to launch 1,500 e-scooters, equipped with sidewalk detection.
  • In addition, the company has decided to double and upgrade its fleet in the Miami Lakes area with features like GPS technology.
  • Helbiz has planned to re-launch and expand its e-scooter and e-bike fleet, partnering with Kuhmute, a multi-modal charging network provider, in Flint, Michigan.
  • The company is permitted to launch nearly 2,000 electric vehicles in Florida and Michigan in Q3.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 3.05% at $0.70 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsGeneral