Helbiz Expands Presence Across US Markets

- Helbiz Inc HLBZ has been chosen as a new micro-mobility vendor in Tampa, Florida, replacing existing operators.
- Initially, Helbiz will be permitted to launch 1,500 e-scooters, equipped with sidewalk detection.
- In addition, the company has decided to double and upgrade its fleet in the Miami Lakes area with features like GPS technology.
- Helbiz has planned to re-launch and expand its e-scooter and e-bike fleet, partnering with Kuhmute, a multi-modal charging network provider, in Flint, Michigan.
- The company is permitted to launch nearly 2,000 electric vehicles in Florida and Michigan in Q3.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 3.05% at $0.70 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsGeneral