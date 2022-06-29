Helbiz Expands Presence Across US Markets

by

has been chosen as a new micro-mobility vendor in Tampa, Florida, replacing existing operators. Initially, Helbiz will be permitted to launch 1,500 e-scooters, equipped with sidewalk detection.

In addition, the company has decided to double and upgrade its fleet in the Miami Lakes area with features like GPS technology.

Helbiz has planned to re-launch and expand its e-scooter and e-bike fleet, partnering with Kuhmute, a multi-modal charging network provider, in Flint, Michigan.

The company is permitted to launch nearly 2,000 electric vehicles in Florida and Michigan in Q3.

Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 3.05% at $0.70 on the last check Wednesday.

